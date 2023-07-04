Thane: KDMC to Deploy Field Staff Against Illegal Construction

KDMC | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: To stop the illegal constructions from mushrooming in Kalyan-Dombivali, the municipality has now decided to reinstate the previous system of checking on such structures with the help of field staff. The Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will appoint a field staff with a strength of 76 personnel, including junior engineers, in ten wards.

Over two lakh illegal constructions in city

Civic chief Dr Bhausaheb Dangde said, “Earlier, there was a field staff in every ward and assistant municipal commissioners used to receive information about illegal constructions on a daily basis. Since the last eight years, the concept of field staff has been scrapped. In 2006 and then in 2009, the government asked municipal authorities to act against illegal constructions, but the orders were not implemented. I have decided to strictly implement them.” More than two lakh illegal constructions have come up in the city while over 8,000 such structures are built annually, said Dangde, underlining that the city planning will collapse if the issue persists.

The junior engineer will personally inspect the site of the illegal construction, and report to the sub-engineer. A report will then be sent to the higher-ups and subsequently a notice will be issued to the land mafia. If they fail to provide relevant documents then the structure will be razed, he added.