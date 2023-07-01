Thane: KDMC to Hold 'Janata Darbar' Every Monday

KDMC | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced the implementation of a Janata Darbar every Monday in order to address citizens' concerns at the ward level and promote transparency in administrative work. The Janata Darbar will take place from 3 pm to 5 pm. KDMC commissioner Dr. Bhausaheb Dangade announced the same on Saturday.

According to KDMC officials, the Janata Darbar will be conducted at the central ward office, supervised by circle one and two deputy commissioners. This decision has been made to streamline the handling of various complaints within the KDMC limits, which were previously directly filed with the commissioner.

Purpose

Dr. Bhausaheb Dangade stated, "It is not feasible to address all complaints on a daily basis. Citizens often visit the KDMC headquarters seeking resolution. To ensure that citizens' queries regarding civic issues are addressed at the ward level where they reside, I have ordered the implementation of Janata Darbar. This will spare citizens living in different areas of KDMC from having to travel to Kalyan. Deputy Commissioner Darsheel Jadhav will oversee the Janata Darbar at the KDMC headquarters in Kalyan, while Swati Deshpande will be in charge of the divisional office in Dombivali."

Matters to be heard at 'Janata Darbar'

All civic problems, as well as employee service matters, will be addressed during the Janata Darbar. Assistant commissioners, technical officers, and KDMC employees will be required to attend. The divisional deputy commissioner will be responsible for resolving citizen complaints within 15 days. Additionally, information about various welfare schemes provided by the civic body and government will be shared with citizens through the Janata Darbar.

