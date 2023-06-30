Crowd Management Plan at Thane Station to Ensure Safety of Passengers |

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has devised a comprehensive crowd management plan aimed at enhancing the passenger experience and ensuring their safety at Thane station. One of the key measures includes discouraging the use of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) end foot over bridge (FOB) during peak hours.

The authorities have identified this particular bridge as a congestion hotspot and have urged commuters to utilise alternative bridges, distributing passenger flow more evenly and reducing strain on the CSMT end FOB, said an official.

Passengers advised against using the CSMT end FOB during peak hours

“Regular announcements are made at Thane station advising passengers against using the CSMT end FOB during peak hours. Additional staff, including Railway Protection Force (RPF) and ticket-checking personnel, have been deployed at Thane station to facilitate crowd management, guide commuters, and provide assistance when needed. Efforts have also been intensified to communicate and educate passengers about alternative routes and available FOBs,” the official said.

Most of trans-harbour trains are now allowed to arrive and depart from Platform number 10 during peak hours. The decision aims to distribute passenger flow across different platforms, reducing crowding and improving overall station operations.