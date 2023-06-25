 Central Railway's Special Trains Generate ₹282 Cr Revenue with Impressive Passenger Footfall
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCentral Railway's Special Trains Generate ₹282 Cr Revenue with Impressive Passenger Footfall

Central Railway's Special Trains Generate ₹282 Cr Revenue with Impressive Passenger Footfall

These special trains were organised to specifically meet the demands of passengers for many occasions and festivals.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway's Special Trains Generate ₹282 Cr Revenue with Impressive Passenger Footfall | Representative pic

The Central Railway generated revenue of ₹282.91 Crore through the operation of 822 special trains during the 2022-2023 period. These special trains attracted a significant footfall of 31,78,143 passengers.

Read Also
Mumbai: CR, WR officials contemplating ways to cater increase in footfall after reducing fares of...
article-image

Impressive passenger footfall witnessed by Central Railway

The special trains, consisting of 4031 trips, were specifically organised to meet the increased demand during important occasions such as Summer, Ashadi Ekadashi, Velankanni Ganpati, Dhamma Chakra, Puja/Diwali, Kartiki Ekadashi, Christmas/Winter special, Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Angewadi, and Holi specials. Passengers had the opportunity to visit various states including Maharashtra, Bihar, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Barauni, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

"Central Railway witnessed an impressive footfall of 31,78,143 passengers during these special trains," said an official of CR, adding that these special trains generated a remarkable revenue of ₹282.91 Crores. This reflects the success of Central Railway in meeting the travel requirements of passengers. The revenue generated will contribute to the further improvement and development of railway infrastructure and services.

Read Also
Western Railway Extends Trips of Summer Special Trains with Same Timings & Halts
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai & Thane Roads To Be Pothole-Free In Next 2-3 Years, CM Eknath Shinde Announces

Mumbai & Thane Roads To Be Pothole-Free In Next 2-3 Years, CM Eknath Shinde Announces

Mumbai Police Conducts 'All Out Operation', Nabs Over 349 People For Various Offences

Mumbai Police Conducts 'All Out Operation', Nabs Over 349 People For Various Offences

Central Railway's Special Trains Generate ₹282 Cr Revenue with Impressive Passenger Footfall

Central Railway's Special Trains Generate ₹282 Cr Revenue with Impressive Passenger Footfall

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Reports Record ₹50 Cr Property Tax Collection in 3 Months, Digital Payments...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Reports Record ₹50 Cr Property Tax Collection in 3 Months, Digital Payments...

Mumbai Rains: Elderly Passenger Gets Drenched As Water Leaks From AC Coach Of Avantika Express...

Mumbai Rains: Elderly Passenger Gets Drenched As Water Leaks From AC Coach Of Avantika Express...