Central Railway's Special Trains Generate ₹282 Cr Revenue with Impressive Passenger Footfall

The Central Railway generated revenue of ₹282.91 Crore through the operation of 822 special trains during the 2022-2023 period. These special trains attracted a significant footfall of 31,78,143 passengers.

Impressive passenger footfall witnessed by Central Railway

The special trains, consisting of 4031 trips, were specifically organised to meet the increased demand during important occasions such as Summer, Ashadi Ekadashi, Velankanni Ganpati, Dhamma Chakra, Puja/Diwali, Kartiki Ekadashi, Christmas/Winter special, Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Angewadi, and Holi specials. Passengers had the opportunity to visit various states including Maharashtra, Bihar, Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Barauni, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

"Central Railway witnessed an impressive footfall of 31,78,143 passengers during these special trains," said an official of CR, adding that these special trains generated a remarkable revenue of ₹282.91 Crores. This reflects the success of Central Railway in meeting the travel requirements of passengers. The revenue generated will contribute to the further improvement and development of railway infrastructure and services.

