Thane: Jitendra Awhad's sarcastic tweet a social media hit

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 06:24 AM IST
Thane: A sarcastic tweet by the former housing minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad has become a hit on social media. Mr Awhad had tweeted that he will soon be framed in a pickpocketing case after the Maharashtra chief minister event at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde, Mr Awhad tweeted, “Earlier, I was falsely framed in a molestation case when I went for the Kalwa bridge inauguration event recently. On Saturday, the TMC had invited me to the CM's 'Mukhyamantri Aanche Badalte Thane' campaign, but I will avoid going there because if I stand beside the CM the police will falsely frame me in a pickpocketing case.”

Mr Awhad added, “When I will ask the Mr Shinde about framing me in the pickpocketing case he will say 'you know I haven't done it' while the police will say that we have received orders from top officials. I know my days are not good but they will pass.”

