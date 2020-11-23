Thane: Illegally stored flammable chemicals seized from Bhiwandi

Thane: Narpoli police raids one of the godowns in Bhiwandi, for illegaly storage of flammable chemicals, worth Rs 17.35 lakh. According to the police, one held in this case, further investigation is on.

"The large stock of flammable chemicals stored at Mahalaxmi warehouse, Patwardhan compound, Purna area of Bhiwandi, during night hours, on Sunday. The chemicals stored illegally in total 425, drums were seized by the police team," said an official from Narpoli police station, Bhiwandi.

"Chandrakant Anna Deshmukh, 58, is the name of the accused who was arrested in this case. The hazardous flammable chemicals worth Rs 17.35 lakh was stored without any legal permission, at the warehouse," added official.

The case has been registered against the accused, at Narpoli police station of Bhiwandi. Further investigation in this matter is underway, informed police official from Bhiwandi.