Thane: Illegally obtained DRC by HPPL with help of town planning officer, circle officer under scanner | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The Thane Citizens Foundation, an NGO from Thane has complained to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma regarding the development right certificate (DRC) of a plot of land reserved to be a playground by the TMC issued to the Hiranandani Properties Private Limited (HPPL) without conducting the survey.

Due to this illegality, the playground is being neglected and the citizens' right to play has been severally taken for granted by the town planning officers and circle officers of the department. Thane Citizens Foundation has requested the Thane municipal commissioner to cancel the DRC issued to HPPL. The TMC estate department has also written to the town planning department to cancel the DRC on a complaint given by TCF to the Deputy Commissioner of the estate department.

Earlier in May, the Thane Citizens Foundation had complained to the TMC chief regarding the severe misuse of playground no 7 at sector no 4 near Little Flower high school at Majiwada village. The plot reserved for the playground is measuring almost 5000 square meters.

Kasber Augustine, president of Thane Citizens Foundation said, "We have shot several letters to the TMC officials and also to the commissioner asking to seriously look into the filthy state of affairs of the reserved playground and also to construct a compound wall for the safety of citizens. TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma asked the town planning department to take up the construction process. Accordingly, the town planning department through the chief engineer asked the public works department to construct the compound wall. The public works department had asked the town planning department to give them the government survey plan, demarcated playground area, the exact area of the playground and who will pay for the construction of the compound wall. The town planning department could not submit the documents to the public works department. and the construction of the compound halted."

Augustine said, "We regularly visited the town planning department to get the feedback. The officer told us that they will be giving the public works department the exact survey plan and get it done. Later the town planning department officers told TCF that a government survey needs to be done by the Taluka Inspect of Land Record (TILR) and then only the exact area of the playground will be known. The town planning department has written to the tehsildar to correct the 7/12 and give it to TMC. The circle officer had illegally transferred excess land belonging to St. John the Baptist trust to TMC without conducting the survey to favour HPPL builder."

Augustine added, "We have no objection once the TMC gets a fresh government survey done along with the deputy superintendent of land records, demarc the playground area, construct the boundary wall and hand it over to be used by the citizens of Thane then a fresh Development Right Certificate can be issued to HPPL. The DRC should be given to HPPL only for the area belonging to the playground and not the resident zone and industrial zone that belongs to the St.John thr Baptist trust which the Thane municipal corporation has illegally allowed to be transferred on their name."

When the FPJ correspondent tried to know about the issues from Mahesh Aher, assistant commissioner of the encroachment department, TMC who have signed the documents regarding the request for cancellation of DRC said, "I am not aware of the matter so if you can share the documents with me than I can get back to you, but even after sharing the documents he did not respond to several messages and call."

Even after several messages and calls the TMC commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma did not respond.

In order to get the say of Hiranandani Properties Private Limited (HPPL) about the said issue, the FPJ correspondent tried calling and messaging Niranjan Hiranandani but he did not respond.

