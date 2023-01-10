Thane: Illegal structures on the rise in Majiwada Gaon, allege activists, residents; TMC says action to begin from Jan 11 | FPJ

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has initiated action against illegal buildings in Mumbra, Kalwa and Diva, but it seems to have forgotten about the illegal structures mushrooming in Majiwada Gaon, allege social activists and locals of Majiwada Gaon.

Despite repeated complaints from residents and these activists, the TMC Majiwada-Manpada ward committee has failed to take any action against these buildings till date. As per locals, around 20-30 illegal buildings have mushroomed in the past two decades, while additionally 4-5 illegal buildings are under construction.

Areas where illegal structures have come up (highlighted in red) | FPJ

TMC had planned demolition drive of illegal structures in 2018

What makes this issue more grievous is that the TMC in 2018 proposed the demolition of these illegal buildings by constructing the DP Road by making amendments in their Development Plan for Majiwada, however 5 years later not even a single building is demolished, and instead new buildings have come up in the area. The locals of nearby Orchids Complex Society are facing issues of inadequate sunlight, air circulation due to illegal buildings near the apartment's 'Parijat' wing. The illegal structures are constructed without leaving necessary space between buildings, which is against the laws.

The social activists have from time-to time-complained to the Thane civic body to raze down all illegal structures but it has failed to do so. A network team of leading telecom operator (Reliance Jio) also cited the illegal structures as the reason for poor network quality in their locality.

Activists voice concern, allege corruption in TMC

Sneha Singh, a social-activist from Thane said, "I am highlighting the illegal structures issue since 2019 after Thane Municipal Corporation added a DP road from Fatima Church, Majiwada to Lodha Service Road, Majiwada but its been 5 years, and no action has been taken till date. I was the first to ask TMC for the DP plan of Majiwada in 2018 via an RTI. The DP plan clearly shows a new road is planned but nothing has happened except planning."

"There is total corruption here in Majiwada Gaon, illegal buildings are being constructed by paying bribes to TMC officials, when we ask TMC officials can we build illegal structures here? They say 'Yes you can also construct illegal buildings in Majiwada'. We expect TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar to once visit the spot of illegal constructions, and take action against it" said Avadhoot Patil, another social activist from Thane.

Residents list out their problems due to illegal structures

Nanda Patil, former TMC corporator said, 'Its true, there are so many illegal constructions in Majiwada Gaon, when I was the Corporator, I used to ask the Thane Municipal Corporation to take action, but now it seems the current local Corporator of Majiwada too is corrupt."

Hemant Ghorpade, a resident of Parijat Building in Orchids Complex society said, "Due to these illegal structures, we have lost access to sunlight and proper ventilation. For air circulation, we open all our windows but then mosquitoes come, we are suffocating here. We hope the TMC chief will help the local residents."

Shiv Balram, a local resident said, "Nowadays there is lots of traffic here due to these illegal structures. Once these illegal structures are demolished, we hope to get the much awaited DP Road."

"Due to these illegal structures, we don't receive full network on our electronic devices of Reliance Jio, since their tower is far, we complained to them, post which their team inspected the area, and told that these illegal structures are interfering in the network. We are facing problems due to these structures" echoed Ashutosh Sharma.

TMC official says action from Jan 11

When the FPJ correspondent spoke to Mahesh Aher, assistant commissioner, anti-encroachment department, TMC said, "The action on the illegal structuresin Majiwada Gaon will be initiated from Wednesday, January 11. We are aware that the illegal structures are mushrooming in Majiwada Gaon and we were in the process to identify the illegal structures and then accordingly plan the demolition strategy."