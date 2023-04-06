 Thane: IIT experts guide TMC engineers, contractors for quality road works
Thane: IIT experts guide TMC engineers, contractors for quality road works

The orientation training was organized at the Urban Research Center of TMC.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has appointed the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) for the third-party audit of the road works in Thane City. Accordingly, the IIT experts on Tuesday guided the engineers and contractors of TMC.

The orientation training was organized at the Urban Research Center of TMC. IIT Mumbai deputy director Prof. K.V. Krishna Rao, associate Prof. P. Vedagiri, and Prof. Solomon Debarma guided the engineers and contractors of TMC. On this occasion, Prashant Songra the municipal engineer of TMC welcomed the professors of IIT.

100 engineers, 20 contractors attend guidance program

TMC chief Abhijit Bangar said, "Road works worth Rs 214 crore in phase 1 and Rs 391 crore in phase 2 has been undertaken by TMC and the work are in progress. IIT Mumbai has been appointed to conduct a third-party technical audit of all these roads. Also, in the road works, it is mainly proposed to prepare roads by asphalting, mastic, Ultra Thin White Topping (UTWT) and cement concreting methods. In this background, this guidance training was organized for engineers and contractors of TMC."

During the guidance, the IIT experts guided the TMC engineers and contractors on how to identify the quality of materials used for road works, quality assessment of work, quality control and proper method of doing it, tests to be done for roads, the effect of environment and temperature, other matters to be done for quality work, analysis of technical matters and other ancillary matters. 

About 100 engineers, 20 contractors and their representatives from TMC attended the guidance program by IIT. 

