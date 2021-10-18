Thane: History-sheeter Rahul Solanki killed by friend after tiff in Lokmanya Nagar

A 28-year-old history-sheeter was killed allegedly by his friend after a fight over some issue in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the two were having drinks at a hamlet in Lokmanya Nagar when they had a quarrel over some issue, an official from Vartak Nagar police station said.

The accused, Subijit Bagh (27), then allegedly stabbed his friend Rahul Solanki, who was a history-sheeter, with a sharp weapon.

Solanki was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding that the body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

A case was registered against Bagh, who is also a history-sheeter, under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the police said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 02:13 PM IST