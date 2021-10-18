Mumbai police to video record sexually assaulted woman and child's statement on the spot

In an attempt towards mordernisation, the Mumbai Police will soon equip themselves with tab systems which will record crime scenes in the cases of rape, sexual assault and child abuse cases. The police will also record victim's statements on the spot itself with the tabs.

These latest measures will be implemented in the cases of crime against woman and children specifically. Due to these latest additions, many problems faced by the police during probe and during the course of trial will be solved and it will also help to improve conviction rate, said a police officer.

According to the officials, these tab systems will be given to every police station and fitted in the police patroling vehicles. Whenever a woman or child abuse related complaint received, the police reached the spot with these tab systems.

After reaching the spot, the police will not only record the crime scene but also also record victim's statement if they are in the position to give their statement.

Since the videos are recorded on the spot, soon after the incident took place, its gravity could be captured in the video. This will help the police during trial while presenting their case before the court.

Sometimes, before the court victims turned hostile or change their statement given before the cops. Such times there are high chances of accused getting acquitted or the case being quashed. However, due to video recordings, it will be difficult for the victims to change their statements or will not be able say that they had given statements under pressure, stated an officer.

The geo tagging on the videos recorded by these devices will serve as additional purpose and such electronic evidences carries high evidence value, said an officer.

The procurement of these devices will be made from Nirbhaya Fund (around ₹250 crore) the Mumbai police received from the centre and the state government post 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. Seven other metropolitan cities have also been granted from the fund.

Recently the Mumbai police established a special Nirbhaya Squad for woman and child safety and ordered to stepped up patrolling in the secluded areas after a 32-year-old woman was brutally raped and murdered inside a stationary tempo in Sakinaka in the second week of September.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:29 AM IST