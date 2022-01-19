e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

Thane: Heavy traffic at Ghodbunder road after accident leads to oil spill

FPJ Web Desk
Accident leads to oil spill on Ghodbunder road | FPJ Photo

Accident leads to oil spill on Ghodbunder road | FPJ Photo

A truck loaded with oil collided with a road divider on Ghodbunder road, which led to an oil spill on the stretch near Gaimukh Jakat Naka on Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

The incident took place at 4:47 am. According to reports, heavy traffic snarls are being observed on the stretch following the incident.

Visuals from the spot

Visuals from the spot | FPJ Photo

The incident took place at 4:47 am on Wednesday

The incident took place at 4:47 am on Wednesday | FPJ Photo

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
