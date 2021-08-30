Thane: Hawker arrested for attacking TMC assistant commissioner and her bodyguard with a sharp knife

Thane: The Kasarvadavli police have arrested a hawker for attacking an assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) of Thane Municipal corporation (TMC) and her bodyguard with a sharp knife.

The police said the AMC had serious injuries on her two finger of left hand, while her bodyguard suffered serious injuries on his one finger.

The police said Kalpita Pimple, the AMC of Majiwada-Manpada ward, went to take action against hawkers near Kasarvadavali junction.

"The AMC and team took action against the handcart of the vegetable hawker. They were moving ahead, when the hawker took the sharp knife used for cutting vegetables. He then attacked Pimple with the sharp object seriously injuring her two fingers of left hand. When the bodyguard tried to intervene he too was attacked and suffered serious injuries on one finger. Both of them were shifted to a private hospital and are undergoing treatment," said a police officer from Kasarvadavli police station.

Sandeep Malvi, additional municipal commissioner, TMC confirmed about the attack on AMC and her bodyguard and said, "We have approached the police and a case has been registered at Kasarvadavli police station," added Malvi.

The police have arrested the accused Amarjeet Singh Yadav in his early 40's. "We have arrested the accused Yadav who is in custody and will be produced in court on Tuesday. He had attacked with a sharp object, which is used to cut vegetables. A case has been registered and further investigation is on," said Kishore Khainar, senior police inspector, Kasarvadavli police station.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 10:24 PM IST