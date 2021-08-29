Thane: Man withdraws Rs 59,400 cash from 4 stolen debit cards, booked

Thane: The Naupada police have booked an unknown person for stealing two purses and withdrawing Rs 59,400 from 4 different debit cards.

The police said the complainant, Sneha Subhash, 63, is a resident of Sangeeta Apartment in Thane. The woman claims the incident took place on August 25 in-between 10am to 3:35pm in the afternoon. "The main door of their house was open and two purses were kept on a wooden table in the house. The accused taking advantage of the open door got in and robbed the purse. He later used the four debit cards to withdraw cash from it," said a police officer from Naupada police station.



"The accused withdrew Rs 30,000 from the first one, Rs 25,500 from second, Rs 2,000 from the third one and Rs 1,900 from the fourth one, a total of Rs 59,400 from the four debit cards," said a police officer from Naupada police station.

Manohar Sonawane, assistant police inspector, Naupada police confirmed about a case being registered on August 28, under section 380 (Punishment for theft) of the Indian penal code and sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

"We have registered a theft case and have started the investigation. We are trying to trace the accused with the withdrawal he made through different ATM kiosks. We are checking the CCTV footage to trace the accused," said a police officer.

ALSO READ Thane: Four arrested for involvement in 25 cases of thefts of car parts in Kalwa

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 10:30 PM IST