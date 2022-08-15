e-Paper Get App

Thane: TMC felicitates those born between Aug 15, 1947, and 1948

Senior citizens present there blessed and thanked everyone for reliving the memories of their generation by organizing such a unique event.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Abhitash Singh

People all over the country were charged up to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. One such event, 'Utsav 75 Thane', was organised by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) at Gyan Sadhana College where senior citizens born between August 15 1947 and August 15, 1948 were felicitated.

Photo: Abhitash Singh

Forgetting their age, the senior citizens not only enjoyed the programme but made it memorable by dancing on stage.

Anand Bhagwat, 88, said age is just a number and one should enjoy life at every age. Similarly, 92-year-old Sumitra Turakhia, who met Mahatma Gandhi in Wardha and donated her gold earrings for the freedom struggle shared her experience of meeting with the Father of the Nation.

Louiswadi cultural club successfully presented the program and reminded the senior citizens of their youth. An exhibition of soups, shawls, and woolen handkerchiefs of their time was also organised to mark the occasion.

The women members among those felicitated reminisced their olden days by playing the songs of 1950s Hindi films, recognising songs, and performing different games.

