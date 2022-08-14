TMC, Thane district athletics association and Thane police jointly organise 10-km marathon & cyclothon to mark 75th I-day

Photo: File

The 10-km district-level marathon competition and the cycle rally organised on Sunday, received an overwhelming response from the Thanekars and the Thane Police, who also participated to mark the 75th year of independence.

The competition was jointly organised by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Thane district athletics association and Thane police under "Under Utsav 75" on the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav year of independence.

The competition was organized on the route from TMC Headquarters to Shivainagar and back to TMC headquarters. Nearly 1,1000 citizens, including Thane police officials, participated in the marathon while 500 citizens participated in the cycle rally.

A 10-km district-level marathon competition and police marathon competition were initiated in the morning. For the marathon competition, two groups were divided into male (open group above 18 years) and female (open group above 16 years).

The competitions started from TMC Headquarters en route to Nitin Company, Service Road, Koram Mall, Vartak Nagar, Shivainagar, Upvan Talao, Birsa Munda Chowk, Unnati Garden, Shivanagara and ended on the same route at Municipal Headquarters.

Winners:

In the men's category, Karan Sharma won first place whereas Anil Korvi, Nilesh More, Vikas Rajbhar and Pradeep Yadav won second, third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

In the women's category, Priyanka Paikarao won the first position whereas Rhea More, Aditi Patil, Lakshmi Gupta and Poonam Gupta Yadav won the second, third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.

In the police marathon competition held on the same route by the Thane Police Commissionerate, Ramnath Mengal won first place in the men's category, Pradeep Bhoy won second place and Yogesh Vare third place. Simultaneously, deputy commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Manish Joshi, assistant commissioner of police Uttam Kolekar, Prashant Dhole and senior police inspector Sanjay Dhumal successfully completed the 10km race.

Also, Tushar Davene, an employee of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital of TMC, who completed the competition barefoot, was honoured on this occasion.

During the marathon, the TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma, former Mayor Naresh Mhaske, additional commissioner Sanjay Herwade, deputy commissioner Maruti Khodke, Balasaheb Chavan, sports officer Meenal Palande, swimming pool manager Rima Devrukhkar, former transport chairman Vilas Joshi, additional police commissioner D.P. Shinde, deputy commissioner of Police Datta Kamble, Ganesh Gawde along with TMC and police department officers-employees, Thane district athletic association secretary Ashok Aher, Pramod Kulkarni were present.

Cyclothon:

The Cyclothon (cycle rally) was organised under the guidance of Thane's first bicycle mayor Chirag Shah. The rally started at around 7:30 am from TMC headquarters and it proceeded to Kacharali Lake, through Harinivas, from Teen Haat Naka to Parbwadi. The rally was concluded at Dada Kondke Amphitheatre. More than 500 people participated in this rally.

Priyanka Paikarao who won the first position in the women's marathon said, "I am happy to have won the first position in the women's category in the marathon competition. It was really good to see that many women from Thane came ahead to participate in the marathon."