Thane Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 8,984 Idols Immersed Under TMC Limits On Day 5; 6 Tonnes Of Nirmalya Collected For Eco-Friendly Processing

Devotees immerse Ganesh idols in Thane; TMC reports nearly 9,000 immersions with a focus on eco-friendly artificial ponds

Thane: A total of 8,984 Ganpati idols were immersed within Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits during the fifth day of Visarjan, until midnight on Sunday. Of these, 4,811 idols were made of Plaster of Paris (POP), while 4,173 idols were made of Shadu clay.

Six Tonnes of Nirmalya Collected for Composting

Civic officials confirmed that 6 tons of Nirmalya (flowers, leaves, and garlands) were collected for eco-friendly processing. They added that devotees celebrated Ganeshotsav with great enthusiasm and increasingly opted for artificial ponds set up under the TMC’s “eco-friendly immersion” initiative.

Idol Acceptance Centres and Mobile Visarjan Services Used

A total of 25 idols were handed over at the civic body’s idol acceptance centres, while 62 idols were immersed through the mobile immersion system, which was expanded across all nine ward committees this year.

Devotees Opting for Artificial Ponds

Officials clarified that, as per a High Court directive, idols up to six feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds, while taller idols are permitted in natural water bodies.

Court Directive on Idol Height Followed

According to civic officials, all collected Nirmalya has been sent to TMC’s biocomposting units at Kolshet, Kausa, and Ritu Park, where the organic material will be converted into compost.