Thane: Gallery Collapse At Dyaneshwar Nagar Leaves 2 Injured; Residents Evacuated

Representational Image |

Thane: Two persons were injured after some portion of a gallery of a two-storey chawl collapsed on them in Thane city of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Thursday, a civic official said.

About The Incident

The incident occurred at Dyaneshwar Nagar in Wagle Estate around 1 am, the chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation, Yasin Tadvi, said.

"Two persons, identified as Vijay Dhoke (27) and Aniket Kamble (24) were under the gallery when its portion collapsed. They were injured in the mishap and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment," he said.

After being alerted, personnel of the local fire brigade and RDMC team members rushed to the spot and cleared the debris, Tadvi said.

"The incident left two rooms in the chawl damaged. The tenement was vacated and the residents were shifted elsewhere. The remaining portion of the gallery was pulled down," he added.