 Thane: Gallery Collapse At Dyaneshwar Nagar Leaves 2 Injured; Residents Evacuated
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Gallery Collapse At Dyaneshwar Nagar Leaves 2 Injured; Residents Evacuated

Thane: Gallery Collapse At Dyaneshwar Nagar Leaves 2 Injured; Residents Evacuated

"Two persons, identified as Vijay Dhoke (27) and Aniket Kamble (24) were under the gallery when its portion collapsed. They were injured in the mishap and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment," an official said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Thane: Two persons were injured after some portion of a gallery of a two-storey chawl collapsed on them in Thane city of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Thursday, a civic official said.

About The Incident

The incident occurred at Dyaneshwar Nagar in Wagle Estate around 1 am, the chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation, Yasin Tadvi, said.

Read Also
Thane News: Two People In Injured In 2 Separate Accident
article-image

"Two persons, identified as Vijay Dhoke (27) and Aniket Kamble (24) were under the gallery when its portion collapsed. They were injured in the mishap and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment," he said.

After being alerted, personnel of the local fire brigade and RDMC team members rushed to the spot and cleared the debris, Tadvi said.

"The incident left two rooms in the chawl damaged. The tenement was vacated and the residents were shifted elsewhere. The remaining portion of the gallery was pulled down," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Gallery Collapse At Dyaneshwar Nagar Leaves 2 Injured; Residents Evacuated

Thane: Gallery Collapse At Dyaneshwar Nagar Leaves 2 Injured; Residents Evacuated

Mumbai: Police Arrest Main Accused For Duping 55-Year-Old Powai Businessman Of ₹2 Crore In...

Mumbai: Police Arrest Main Accused For Duping 55-Year-Old Powai Businessman Of ₹2 Crore In...

Deaths On Tracks: 'You Carry People Like Cattle,'High Court Criticises Railways

Deaths On Tracks: 'You Carry People Like Cattle,'High Court Criticises Railways

To Make Earth Habitable, Necessary To Correctly Demarcate Floodlines: Bombay HC

To Make Earth Habitable, Necessary To Correctly Demarcate Floodlines: Bombay HC

Hijab Ban In City College: 'No Violation Of Fundamental Rights Of Students,' Says HC

Hijab Ban In City College: 'No Violation Of Fundamental Rights Of Students,' Says HC