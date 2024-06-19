Thane News: Two People In Injured In 2 Separate Accident |

A 26-year-old tanker driver sustained injuries after losing control of his vehicle at Kharegaon Tollnaka near Mumbai-Nashik Highway around 3pm on Tuesday. The LPG tanker, driven by Santosh Yadav, was en route from Kalamboli to Nashik.

Yasin Tadvi, Chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell at Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “We dispatched one rescue vehicle and a pickup. Yadav suffered injuries to his legs and hands, and fire officials provided him with first aid. Traffic police quickly responded, removed the vehicle, and cleared the resulting traffic jam.”

On the same day, another accident occurred in Thane when a 42-year-old man was injured after a street pole fell on him. The injured person, Vishal Narayan Kantekar, 42, resides with his family in Jankai Nagar, Kalwa. Residents rushed to assist him upon discovering his head injury. Kantekar was subsequently taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where he received first aid and was discharged.

An official said, “We were alerted to the incident by Noupada police. Upon arrival with a pickup truck, we informed the electricity supply company and later removed the fallen pole. Our investigation indicated that the luggage of an unidentified bus likely caught the wire of the pole, causing it to collapse.”