e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Fuel pipeline rupture at Shilphata repaired after 48 hrs

Thane: Fuel pipeline rupture at Shilphata repaired after 48 hrs

A 35-year-old man was charred to death while another one got injured after the fire broke out in the underground power cables and engulfed a tyre shop in the vicinity around 6.30 am on Friday.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Fuel pipeline rupture at Shilphata repaired after 48 hrs | FPJ

The rupture in a fuel pipeline in the Shilphata area of Thane district caused due to a fire has been repaired after 48 hours, informed an officer from the Thane regional disaster management cell (RDMC) on Sunday.

Thane RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said, “The 18-inch line from Mumbai to Manmad in Nashik district started leaking after a fire in an underground cable and subsequent explosion. I was restored by at least half a dozen agencies working together.”

According to Sawant, the fire was initially contained, after which the smoke was taken care of at 6am on Sunday. “Supply in the line that transports diesel for BPCL was restored around 6pm,” he said.

Meanwhile, Thane District Collector Ashok Shingare and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar initiated an inquiry into the incident to ensure there is no recurrence.

A 35-year-old man was charred to death while another one got injured after the fire broke out in the underground power cables and engulfed a tyre shop in the vicinity around 6.30 am on Friday.

Read Also
Nashik Fire: CM Eknath Shinde announces high-level probe into mishap at Jindal Polyfilm in Igatpuri
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Abhudaya Nagar row: CM’s assurance provides relief to residents

Abhudaya Nagar row: CM’s assurance provides relief to residents

'Overpriced property won't see demand despite trains to Uran'

'Overpriced property won't see demand despite trains to Uran'

Home buyers asked to get NOC for electricity meters

Home buyers asked to get NOC for electricity meters

Thane: TMC denies handing over burial ground plot for housing project

Thane: TMC denies handing over burial ground plot for housing project

Thane: Fuel pipeline rupture at Shilphata repaired after 48 hrs

Thane: Fuel pipeline rupture at Shilphata repaired after 48 hrs