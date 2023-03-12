Thane: Fuel pipeline rupture at Shilphata repaired after 48 hrs | FPJ

The rupture in a fuel pipeline in the Shilphata area of Thane district caused due to a fire has been repaired after 48 hours, informed an officer from the Thane regional disaster management cell (RDMC) on Sunday.

Thane RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said, “The 18-inch line from Mumbai to Manmad in Nashik district started leaking after a fire in an underground cable and subsequent explosion. I was restored by at least half a dozen agencies working together.”

According to Sawant, the fire was initially contained, after which the smoke was taken care of at 6am on Sunday. “Supply in the line that transports diesel for BPCL was restored around 6pm,” he said.

Meanwhile, Thane District Collector Ashok Shingare and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar initiated an inquiry into the incident to ensure there is no recurrence.

A 35-year-old man was charred to death while another one got injured after the fire broke out in the underground power cables and engulfed a tyre shop in the vicinity around 6.30 am on Friday.