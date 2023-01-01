Nashik Fire: CM Eknath Shinde announces high-level probe into mishap at Jindal Polyfilm in Igatpuri | Sourced Photo

A new year started on a sad note. At least five persons died and about 25 were injured in an explosion that took place in the firecracker factory at Barshi in Solapur district. In another incident, at least two died and 17 were injured after a major fire broke at the Jindal Polyfilm factory in Igatpuri taluka of Tashi district. Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde, who was accompanied by the Nashik district guardian minister Mr Dadaji Bhuse, visited the factory and was injured in the hospital, announced a high-level probe into the incident. He also announced that the government will provide Rs 5 lakh each to the close relatives of the deceased in the Igatpuri incident and it will bear the expenses of treatment of the injured.

CM @mieknathshinde visited Jindal factory in Iagatpuri tahsil of Nashik district where in a major fire at least two died & 17 were injured @fpjindia pic.twitter.com/S3RqiwryuG — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 1, 2023

‘’It was a major fire. Unfortunately, two persons died while 17 were injured. The district guardian minister reached out immediately. Our priority was to bring the fire under control and conduct rescue and relief operations. The government will conduct a high-level inquiry into the incident,‘’ Mr Shinde.

The state director of steam boilers Mr Dhaval Prakash Antapurkar has denied that the fire broke out due to the explosion of boilers. He said that there are five boilers in Jindal Polyfilm adding that boilers may not have caused a fire there as three boilers are run on waste heat recovery or thermic fluid and two other small industrial boilers. He, however, said the real cause of the fire will be known after the inquiry.

As far as the Barshi incident is concerned, it took place at the firecrackers factory. At least five died while about 25 were injured. The factory is spread over 4 acres with 40 workers. According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place at around 2.30 pm today and the explosion could be heard in the radius of 4 to 5 km. The police, fire brigade and district administration have reached the spot.