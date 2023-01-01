Maharashtra: After Nashik, big blast at cracker factory in Solapur's Barshi, several employees injured

A huge explosion has occurred in a firecracker factory in Barshi of Solapur district. The incident took place near Pangri village in Barshi taluka. A huge explosion took place in the factory while the crackers were being made. Preliminary information that around 40 employees were working in the firecracker factory. According to local information, six to seven employees have been injured. There is no official information about casualties. Fire brigade and police have reached the spot, ABP news reported.

Incident after Nashik fire

Earlier in the day, few hours before the fire in Barshi, a major fire broke out at Jindal Company near Mundhegaon in Igatpuri taluka in Nashik.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and efforts are being made to extinguish the fire. Many workers are feared to be trapped in this fire, according to Lok Satta report.