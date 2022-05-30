Thane: Foreign liquor worth Rs 8,75,000 seized in Bhiwandi by excise dept | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: In a joint action by the excise department and the Bhiwandi crime branch foreign liquor worth Rs 8,75,000 was seized. It was illegally going for sale in Daman in Gujarat.

Earlier on Friday, May 27 Bhiwandi Crime Branch constables Laxman Vhadlure and Narsingh Kshirsagar received information through sources that foreign liquor made for sale in Daman was being taken from a tempo from Bhiwandi.

Acting on tip-off, Sachin Gaikwad senior inspector of police Sachin Gaikwad along with crime branch assistant police inspector Vijay More, Praful Jadhav, Ramesh Shinge and a joint team of excise that is deputy inspector Manoj Nikam, constable Sanjay Tadvi and Sanjay Bhosale kept a watch on the tempo number MH 03 CV 2014 at Manisurat compound in Rahnal Gram Panchayat area near Bhiwandi.

Both the excise team and crime branch checked the tempo and confiscated a total of 102 boxes of 1944 bottles of foreign liquor from brands like DSP, Blenders Pride, Royal Challenge, Royal Stag, DSP Black, and Imperial Blue.

A senior police officer said, "The accused arrested have been identified as Rabbi Ahmed Mohammad Rafi Sheikh (30) and Avinash Arjun Ghadigaonkar (32). We have seized foreign liquor of all known brands amounting to Rs 8,75,000 and also recovered mobiles and the tempo so the overall cost of the recovered items is Rs 16,32,200. A case under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act has been registered against both of them at Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi."

Read Also Mumbai’s MCGM headquarter lit up in blue and green in support of Save Soil Movement