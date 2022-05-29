Mumbai’s MCGM headquarter lit up in blue and green in support of Save Soil Movement

Mumbai: In an expression of support for the Save Soil movement, the UNESCO World Heritage site of Maharashtra, iconic Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) headquarters, which are usually seen lit in tricolour on Indian Independence Day, was lit with shades of blue and green last evening in support of the Save Soil Movement.

Sadhguru, the founder of Isha foundation and Save Soil Movement, will be arriving in the City on June 12 to talk about soil extinction at the Jio World Centre, in BKC at 7:00 PM, registrations for the public event are currently on through the save soil website. Sadhguru is expected to address the people of Mumbai with a message to come together as a generation that stood up to secure the future of humanity by making Soil as a single pointed agenda, distinct from all other environmental concerns.

Earlier this week Helena Gualinga, Dr. Deepak Chopra and Sadhguru sat down to discuss the global challenges, solutions and the leadership needed to take us to a better future, in the event aptly titled as ‘the Future of Cities’ in World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Sadhguru spoke of humans exploiting soil in the last century and how, if we act now, the rapid degradation of soil can be reversed. He also spoke of the idea of a one-building city where 10,000 odd people can live in harmony with nature.

MLA, President of Yuva Sena, and Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment for the Government of Maharashtra, Shri Aaditya Thackeray, who was also present at the Davos event tweeted a picture of him with Sadhguru. Hon. Minister wrote, “Another special meet in Davos while at the @wef . Apart from seeking his blessings, I had the opportunity to briefly discuss cities and sustainable development with Shri @SadhguruJV ji.”

Another special meet in Davos while at the @wef . Apart from seeking his blessings, I had the opportunity to briefly discuss cities and sustainable development with Shri @SadhguruJV ji. pic.twitter.com/LxKjeBTjSu — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 25, 2022

Previously, the iconic Niagara Falls, between the United States and Canada, spectacular Jet d'Eau fountain in Geneva, and Montreal Olympic Stadium, Montreal have shown similar support for the Save Soil movement by lighting up in Blues and Greens.

Before arriving in Mumbai, Sadhguru is expected to hold Save Soil events in Bhopal, Jaipur, Lucknow, and New Delhi, where he will meet with various ministers. The 100 days journey will end in Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore by the end of June.

Conscious Planet: Save Soil, is a global movement to inspire a conscious approach to saving our soil and planet. This is, first and foremost, a people’s movement. The aim is to demonstrate the support of over 3.5 billion people (more than 60% of the world’s voting population) around the world and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalise soil and halt further degradation. World leaders, influencers, artists, experts, farmers, spiritual leaders, NGOs and citizens are vocally supporting the movement to re-establish Humanity’s relationship with Soil.

Website: savesoil.org