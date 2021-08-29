e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 11:32 AM IST

Thane: Five nabbed for stealing 78 air conditioners from construction site in Dombivali

PTI
Representative Image | ANI

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing 78 air conditioners from a construction site in Dombivili of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint of theft lodged last week, the Thane city police registered a case and the probe was undertaken by Manpada police, an official said.

On the basis of intelligence inputs and CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on Rehman Manomia Khan (31), Deepak Vilas Bansode (29), Mohammad Salim Mohammad Rashid (26), Vinod Kapildeo Mahato (29) and Adil Irshad Kapoor (26), he said.

The police have managed to recover 20 out of 78 air conditioners worth Rs 5.88 lakh from the accused, and are in the process of retrieving the rest of the stolen goods, the official added.

