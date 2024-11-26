Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Top Floors Of Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Massive Blaze Engulfs Top Floors Of Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar | X

Thane: A massive fire erupted on the top floors of a high-rise building in Thane on Tuesday evening. The horrific video of the massive blaze erupting out of the top floors of the building are circulating on social media. There are reports that the fire occurred in the building at around 6.30 PM in the evening.

The fire department rushed to spot to douse the fire. There are no reports of any casualties or injuries due to the fire. However, rescue operation is being carried out in full swing and the fire department is trying to control the fire. Ambulance and police personnel are present in large number on the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

There are reports that the fire erupted in one of the top three floors of the building and then spread through all the top three floors of the building. The people can be heard in the video saying that the blaze engulfed the top floor also, to which a woman replies that all the three floors were engulfed and the fire spread to other floors in front of her.

VIDEO: Fire erupts at Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar

This is breaking. Further details awaited.