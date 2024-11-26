 Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Top Floors Of Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Top Floors Of Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Top Floors Of Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar; Horrific VIDEO Surfaces

The horrific video of the massive blaze erupting out of the top floors of the building are circulating on social media. There are reports that the fire occurred in the building at around 6.30 PM in the evening.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Massive Blaze Engulfs Top Floors Of Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar | X

Thane: A massive fire erupted on the top floors of a high-rise building in Thane on Tuesday evening. The horrific video of the massive blaze erupting out of the top floors of the building are circulating on social media. There are reports that the fire occurred in the building at around 6.30 PM in the evening.

The fire department rushed to spot to douse the fire. There are no reports of any casualties or injuries due to the fire. However, rescue operation is being carried out in full swing and the fire department is trying to control the fire. Ambulance and police personnel are present in large number on the spot to carry out the rescue operation.

There are reports that the fire erupted in one of the top three floors of the building and then spread through all the top three floors of the building. The people can be heard in the video saying that the blaze engulfed the top floor also, to which a woman replies that all the three floors were engulfed and the fire spread to other floors in front of her.

VIDEO: Fire erupts at Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar

FPJ Shorts
Japan: 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Noto Peninsula; No Tsunami Threat Or Major Damage Reported
Japan: 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Noto Peninsula; No Tsunami Threat Or Major Damage Reported
Cruel! Male Tuition Teacher Brutally Thrashes Class 2 Girl With Slaps & Stick In UP's Kannauj; VIDEO Surfaces
Cruel! Male Tuition Teacher Brutally Thrashes Class 2 Girl With Slaps & Stick In UP's Kannauj; VIDEO Surfaces
Thane Fraud Case: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Selling Rented Car Worth ₹2.5 Lakh In Ambernath
Thane Fraud Case: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Selling Rented Car Worth ₹2.5 Lakh In Ambernath
Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal Reaches Lucknow Hospital To Help Mother Of Ailing Fan (Video)
Bigg Boss 17’s Anurag Dobhal Reaches Lucknow Hospital To Help Mother Of Ailing Fan (Video)

This is breaking. Further details awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Fraud Case: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Selling Rented Car Worth ₹2.5 Lakh In Ambernath

Thane Fraud Case: 35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Selling Rented Car Worth ₹2.5 Lakh In Ambernath

Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Top Floors Of Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar; Horrific...

Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Top Floors Of Vertex Society In Kalyan's Wayle Nagar; Horrific...

Bombay HC Quashes Rape FIR Against Lawyer, Cites Consensual Relationship

Bombay HC Quashes Rape FIR Against Lawyer, Cites Consensual Relationship

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Steps Down; No Clarity Yet On Who Will Be Next Chief Minister

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Steps Down; No Clarity Yet On Who Will Be Next Chief Minister

Navi Mumbai: Green Activists Move NGT To Protect Trees And Open Space In MIDC Pawane

Navi Mumbai: Green Activists Move NGT To Protect Trees And Open Space In MIDC Pawane