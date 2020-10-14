Thane: Fire breaks out in Diva shop; no injuries reported

Thane: A major fire broke out in a sweet mart shop on Wednesday. The incident occurred at around 3 am in a shop located at Datiwali lake, next to Mhatre gate, in the Diva area of Thane.

"Following the alert call, two fire engines, one water tanker and rescue vehicle reached the spot and carried out the dousing process. The fire was brought under control by the early morning hours, on Wednesday," said a fire official from Thane.

As the incident took place during the wee hours, when the shop was closed, no injury or casualty was reported, a fire official said.

"The shop has been badly damaged, however the reason behind the fire has not yet been identified," added the official.