Thane: Fire breaks out in auto garage at Daighar, 15 two-wheelers gutted

Around 15 two-wheelers were gutted in a fire that broke out at an auto garage in the Daighar area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday.

According to news agency ANI, a fire tender was rushed to the spot and the fire was doused. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. As per the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the situation is under control and no casualties have been reported so far.