Thane: Fire at oil godown in Bhiwandi; no casualty

The oil godown was completely damaged in the fire.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
A fire broke out at an oil godown in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 3.30 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

Blaze doused after three hours

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused after hectic efforts for three hours, he said.

The oil godown was completely damaged in the fire, the official said.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained. 

