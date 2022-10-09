e-Paper Get App
Thane: FIR registered over affidavits prepared in support of Uddhav-led Sena faction

Thane: FIR registered over affidavits prepared in support of Uddhav-led Sena faction

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Thane: FIR registered over affidavits prepared in support of Uddhav-led Sena faction | Representative Image
Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons on charges of cheating and forgery after recovering more than 4,500 affidavits being prepared in support of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, an official said on Sunday.

Shinde camp spokesman and former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske in a video message claimed the Mumbai Police have found 4,682 “fake” affidavits and registered a criminal case against unidentified persons based on a complaint. He thanked the police and criticised the Thackeray-led faction over the alleged malpractice for the submission of affidavits before the Election Commission, in the wake of a dispute with the Shinde faction over the party’s poll symbol.

