 Thane: FIR Filed Against Trainer For Cheating Woman On Pretext Of Marriage; Relatives Also Booked
The FIR has been lodged at Srinagar Police Station, Thane City. No arrests have been made yet.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Thane: The police on Wednesday registered a complaint against Abhishek Vishwakarma for allegedly cheating a young woman after establishing physical relations with her under the false promise of marriage. The FIR has been lodged at Srinagar Police Station, Thane City. No arrests have been made yet.

Victim Met Accused During Training Programme

According to the FIR, the victim, a 20-year-old private firm employee from Navi Mumbai, stated “In 2023, I was studying at ITI College, Kopri. During this period, my computer operating training was organised at Ashar IT Park, Wagle Estate, Thane, for 15 days. At that time, Abhishek Vishwakarma was our trainer.”

She said that during the training, they became acquainted, and the friendship deepened. Abhishek took her phone number, after which he began calling and messaging her regularly.

Physical Relations Under Promise of Marriage

The complainant alleged that Abhishek took her to various hotels and established physical relations with her by showing her the lure of marriage.

When she later began asking him about marriage, Abhishek allegedly started avoiding her calls. She then realised, she said, that he had repeatedly established physical relations with her against her will, using a false promise of marriage.

The complainant stated that in May 2025, when she went to Abhishek’s house in search of him, his uncle Sunil Vishwakarma and his wife Kiran Vishwakarma abused her.

Allegations of Abuse, Assault and Forced Abortions

According to the FIR, the incidents reportedly occurred between February 2024 and May 2025 in Thane and surrounding areas. The allegations include Repeated non-consensual sexual relations under the pretext of marriage, Forced abortions, Physical assault and harassment.

The FIR also states that Abhishek’s relatives were aware that the complainant had become pregnant twice during the period.

Multiple Family Members Booked

The police have registered the case against Abhishek Vishwakarma, Sunil Vishwakarma (40), Kiran Vishwakarma (35), Mamata Vishwakarma (28), Arju (22)

All have been booked for assault, abuse, and other offences.

