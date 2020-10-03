Thane: FDA seizes the Gutka worth Rs 1.70 crore

Thane: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) team have seized the gutka worth Rs 1.70 crore in Thane. The officials have also taken the 5 trucks used for transporting the Gutka and pan masala.

Following the raid by FDA officials, the drivers of these trucks were also arrested by the police. The case has been registered at Kasarwadavli police station, in Thane. Further investigation is on.

"Total five trucks with Gutka, Pan masala and tobacco were caught by the FDA team at Gaimukh area of Ghodbunder Road in Thane, on Friday. These vehicles with above-mentioned products were plying towards Mumbai supplying the same amid pandemic, violating the norms," said a senior official from Kasarwadavli police station.

"The drivers of all five trucks were taken into custody and seized Gutka, Pan masala and tobacco worth Rs.1.70 crore, in a drive carried by FDA team," added official.

The case has been registered against the accused under sections 328, 188, 272, 273, 34; national disaster act 51 (B) and The food safety and standards act, 2006.

"The accused were produced in the court on Saturday, has been announced with police custody till October 9," informed police official from Kasarwadavli police station.