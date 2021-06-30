Thane: Father-son duo injured in fire triggered by cooking gas cylinder blast in Dombivli

Thane: An elderly man and his son received severe burn wounds in a fire which started when a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house near Dombivli town here in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening, fire brigade officials said.

A fire officer at the KDMC (Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation) said the incident took place at around 5.30 pm when women in the house were cooking food.

The LPG cylinder being used for cooking suddenly exploded and caught fire, which spread to the entire house located in a chawl (old row tenement) in Mhasoba Nagar, he said.

While other family members ran out of the house, the father-son duo tried to put out the fire and suffered severe burns in the process, the officer said.

The victims, Prakash Kustimiya, 70, and his son Arvind, 32, were admitted to a local hospital for treatment, he said. Fire brigade personnel subsequently put out the blaze but the house was completely gutted, he added.