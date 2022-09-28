Thane: Fake FB profile of union minister Kapil Patil asks for financial aid; one booked

Photo: Representative Image

An incident has come to light where an unidentified person has been demanding money from people by sending them friend requests by creating a bogus Facebook account by the name of Union Minister and Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency MP Kapil Patil.

A complaint in this regard has been registered by the Narpoli police station, Bhiwandi on Wednesday on behalf of Kapil Patil, informed officials from the MP's office.

A source from his office on the condition of anonymity informed, "A fake Facebook account of Kapil Patil, minister of state for Panchayati Raj, was being opened and friend requests were being sent by unknown persons. At the same time, online money is being demanded. A person has demanded Rs 15,000 from the fake account that was created. We have lodged a complaint at Narpoli police station in the matter."

Moreover, Patil's office has requested that no one should accept requests from this account. Also, no one should send money.

Narpoli police station senior police inspector Madan Ballal said, "We have registered a case against an unknown person who created the fake account of Union Minister Kapil Patil on Facebook. With the help of the cyber team, we will try to nab the culprit as soon as possible."