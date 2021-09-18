e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 03:18 PM IST

Thane: Drug peddler in possession of Ketamine worth over Rs 11 lakh nabbed from Anandnagar

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

A 31-year-old drug peddler was arrested for possessing ketamine drug worth Rs 11.12 lakh by the Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane police on Friday.

He was arrested from Anandnagar area of Ghodbunder Road.

The man has been identified as Vaibhav Narendra Singh alias Babu and has been arrested under the NDPS Act.

A court has sent the accused to police custody till September 20.

Further investigation is underway

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 03:18 PM IST
