Delhi: Cops bust Pakistan-sponsored terror module, 6 held

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has busted a Pakistan-sponsored terror module and arrested six, including two Pakistan-trained suspected terrorists, officials said on Tuesday. The latter had just returned from Pakistan.

There were two teams in the module, one of which was being coordinated by Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim.

RDX-fitted IEDs (improvised explosive device) have been recovered from them in a multi-state operation. The Delhi Police said that the group was planning to carry out major attacks in Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during Navratri and Ramlila.

Those arrested have been identified as - Jaan Mohammad Shaikh (47) from Maharashtra, Osama (22) from Delhi, Moolchand (47) from Rae Bareilly, Zeeshan Qamar (28) from Allahabad, Mohd Abu Bakar (23) from Behraich and Mohd Amir Javed (31) from Lucknow.

‘‘During a raid in the morning, a terrorist from Maharashtra was arrested in Kota in Raajasthan. Three were arrested with the help of UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) while two others were caught in Delhi," Neeraj Thakur, a senior official of the Special Cell, told NDTV.

During interrogation the police found two of the arrested terrorists had travelled to Muscat from where they were ferried to Pakistan on a boat, Thakur said. "In Pakistan, they were kept at a farmhouse for 15 days during which they were trained in firearms," he added

"The arrested have stated that there were 14-15 Bangla speaking persons in their group who might have been recruited for similar training,’’ the officer added.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:21 PM IST