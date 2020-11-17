Thane: Drainage cleaning damages gas pipeline in Kolshet area

Thane: On Tuesday, around 150 locals in Thane faced inconvenience after the Mahanagar gas pipeline was damaged while cleaning of drainage line by the civic body. The concerned officials are on the spot carrying repair work. The incident took place at Kolshet area in Thane.

The incident took place during afternoon hours, near Hotel Vintage Inn, opposite Kalpataru Park city, at Kolshet area in Thane.

"The pipeline was damaged after it was hit by the JCB used for the drainage cleaning, carried by the TMC officials. This affected the valve of Mahanagar gas pipeline placed underground. This led to loss of gas connections of 150 residents from local area in Kolshet, Thane," said an official.

However, no injury or casualty was reported, informed the TMC official.

"The concerned officials from Mahanagar gas pipeline has reached the spot, which was resumed after hours following the repair work," added the official.