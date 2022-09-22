Thane: Dombivli wall collapse leaves 2 dead, 4 others injured

Representative Image |

Two labourers were killed and four others injured on Wednesday after a protection wall of the Railways collapsed on them while they were working near Dombivli station.

The incident occurred when a new protection wall was being built at the site, a police officer said, adding that the old protection wall collapsed on workers.

“Construction labourers, who stay in the nearby locality in temporary sheds, were working at the site when the old encroachment protection wall collapsed on them, burying at least seven under the debris,” Assistant police commissioner (Dombivli) Sunil Kurhade said.

Local residents and civic officials rushed to the spot and pulled out six labourers.

“One of them died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. The others are undergoing treatment,” he added.

The deceased have been identified as Bandu Povase, 30, and Mallesh Chavan, 35.

The old wall was in a dangerous condition, officials said.