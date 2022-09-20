Noida: 4 dead, 9 injured as wall collapses in Sector 21, rescue op underway

UP: 4 died as wall collapses in Noida, several people feared trapped | ANI

Four people died and nine were injured as a boundary wall of Jal Vayu Vihar society in Sector 21 in Uttar Pradesh's Noida collapsed on Tuesday.

After learning about the incident, a team from the police and fire department reached the spot to carry out rescue operations along with other local officials. The district administration has also brought in JCB machines to remove debris from the collapsed wall. The injured ones are taken to a nearby hospital.

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Noida District Magistrate, told ANI, "Noida Authority had given a contract for drainage repair work near Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21. We've been told when labourers were pulling out bricks, the wall collapsed. It will be probed. Received information of two deaths each (total four) at District Hospital and Kailash Hospital; being verified."

"A rescue operation is underway. Details of the injured people are being ascertained. The area is being searched as a precautionary measure. All the teams are present here," he added.

Further details are awaited.

#WATCH | UP: Rescue operations underway in Noida Sector 21 where a wall collapsed this morning.



DM Suhas LY says, "We have received info of 2 deaths each (total 4) at District Hospital & Kailash Hospital, it is being verified. We're also ascertaining details on the injured." pic.twitter.com/FTXAVVvarm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 20, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives due to an incident. He has also directed senior officials to reach the spot immediately and continue rescue operations on war footing.

The CM's office said, "He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and directed them to make proper arrangements for their treatment while wishing speedy recovery of the injured."

The incident comes just a few days after a wall collapsed in Lucknow due to heavy rainfall, killing nine people.

(This is a developing story...)