Coronavirus in Thane: Thane district records 1,802 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

Thane district has recorded 1,802 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 2,10,096, an official said on Friday.

The official said the death toll increased to 5,302 after 40 more patients succumbed to the infection in the district on Thursday.

He said the COVID-19 recovery rate of the district is 92.76 per cent (1,94,881), while the mortality rate is 2.52 per cent (5,302).

Thane district has 9,913 active cases at present, the official said.

The number of positive cases recorded so far in some of the prominent towns and cities in the district are: Thane city (46,285), Kalyan (49,777), Mira-Bhayander (22,416) and Navi Mumbai (44,222).

Another official said adjoining Palghar district has recorded 40,606 positive cases and 942 deaths so far.