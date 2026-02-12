BMC Intensifies Anti-Hawkers Eviction Across Mumbai |

Following unending complaints by the citizens on rising hawkers menace in Mumbai, encroaching footpaths, creating traffic mess and leaving pedestrians struggling to find their way, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally significantly intensified its actions against the illegal hawkers and unauthorised stalls. In the last 20 days, areas like Borivali and Andheri in the western suburbs, Dadar, Kurla and Mulund in the eastern suburbs and Mohammad Ali Road in south Mumbai have witnessing frequent eviction drives.

Local leaders join eviction drives

In Borivali, the local MLA Sanjay Upadhyay has been accompanying the BMC staff for the eviction drives of unauthorised hawkers. While in Dadar, the worst affected area, local BJP leader Akshata Tendulkar has been directly confronting the hawkers gang. This week, citizens took social media to post pictures of hawkers-free foothpaths outside Dadar railway station.

Andheri clears emergency pathways

On January 30, in Andheri near Cooper Hospital, the H-West ward evicted as many as 200 unauthorised hawkers and illegal structures from the Irla Road and SV Road and footpaths, which were not only creating a menace but obstructed the ambulance entering the hospital in emergency situations. While in B ward (Mohammad Ali Road Road, YM Road) everyday action is been taken from February 5.

Violence triggers mass evictions

The BMC came more into force to act against the hawkers menace, after three BJP workers were assaulted by a hawkers' group near Kurla West station on January 18, two days after BMC elections result. What started as a minor argument over parking, escalated into violent clash, after the hawkers critically injuring the trio. The attack, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, had triggered tensions in the area. A case of rioting and attempt to murder was also registered against six accused. The next day, the BMC launched a eviction drive on New Mill Road, Vinobha Bhave Nagar and Bail Bazar and demolished 71 unauthorised structures. The BMC said then that it's action against illegal hawkers and structures will continue.

BMC intensifies enforcement measures

"We have intensified our actions to make Mumbai free of illegal hawkers, who encroach roads and footpaths. In B ward, from February 5 to 12, around 150 illegal hawkers are evicted, and demolition action is taken against some 50 structures and 25 stalls who had expanded their stalls, leaving hardly any space for public to walks and motorists to drive. If these encroachments are cleared, the traffic problems on MA Road, YM Road and other interior roads in the B ward will be solved to great extent," said BMC's Superintendent of Licences, Anil Kate.

Coordination with Borivali MLA

Kate acknowledged that the hawkers eviction drive in Borivali is been undertaken in coordination with MLA Upadhyay. "From last 10 days, roads outside Borivali station, both on East and West side, are clear of illegal hawkers. "We will continue our actions against illegal hawkers," said Kate.

Mulund action marks milestone

On Monday, the day mayor of Mumbai was elected, the BMC demolished 61 unauthorised structures and evicted illegal hawkers from Mulund's SVP Road. The local BJP leaders, who have been active pursuing the issue, called the action to be 'Bangladeshi-mukt Mulund station'.

Also Watch:

Members of the BJP have been alleging that most of the illegal hawkers in Mumbai are Bangladeshi and Rohingyas, who have illegally entered the country, engaged in land jihad and most importantly posing a national security threat.

Campaign targets Colaba hawkers

Advocate Raj Saraf of the BJP has started a campaign against illegal hawkers in Colaba and Cuffe Parade. He said, "Many of these hawkers have got fake Aadhar cards. I appeal to the police to take stringent actions against them."

Colaba residents seek justice

The residents of Colaba had also approached the Bombay High court against hawkers encroaching Colaba causeway. Despite court orders, the hawkers continue to do business at the Colaba causeway, with the local residents everyday complaining against dominance of hawkers, and inability of local representatives, BMC and police to permanently evict them.

Mayor Pledges Hawker Crackdown

Newly elected Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade on Wednesday said that her first priority would be a crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi hawkers operating with forged documents, particularly those encroaching on Mumbai footpaths, adding that tax-paying Mumbaikars deserve unobstructed public spaces. "Strict action will be taken against hawkers found to be bogus. Maharashtra government began to address the issue two months ago," the mayor said.

TVC Election Petitions Conclude

Meanwhile, the arguments on petitions challenging the Town Vending Committee (TVC) elections have concluded in the Bombay High Court. The high court has closed the matter for orders. "Once the TVC comes into force, the implementation of the hawking zones and the job to evict unauthorised hawkers will be sorted," civic officials say, adding that as per the BMC survey, 32,415 hawkers are eligible, while the hawkers' associations claim the number is 99,000.

Calls for Proper Regulation

Mumbaikars have been calling for the strict implementation of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, along with the proper demarcation of hawking and no-hawking zones.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/