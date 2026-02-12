Mumbai News: Youth Threatens Self-Immolation At Mulund Station After Rejection; Police File FIR

Youth Threatens Self-Immolation At Mulund Station After Rejection; Police File FIR | Representational Image - AI

In a terrifying incident at Mulund Railway Station, a 21-year-old man allegedly doused himself in petrol and threatened to set himself on fire after his former girlfriend refused to continue their relationship. The incident, which occurred on the morning of February 11, sent commuters into a panic and led to the registration of a criminal case.

Accused Intercepts Ex-Girlfriend

The accused, identified as Purab Manohar Gode, 21, allegedly intercepted the 19-year-old victim near her workplace on Zaver Road, Mulund West, around 11:00 AM.

Petrol Threat at Railway Station

According to the FIR, Gode forcibly grabbed the woman’s hand and dragged her toward the railway station. Upon reaching the station, Gode allegedly snatched her mobile phone to check her private messages. When the victim reiterated her decision to end their relationship, Gode pulled out a small plastic bottle filled with petrol, poured it over himself, and threatened to commit suicide if she did not stay with him.

Crowd Intervention and Escape

Terrified by his actions, the victim raised an alarm. As a crowd began to gather at the busy station, Gode fled the scene. The victim subsequently approached the Mulund police station to report the ordeal.

Background of the Victim

As per the FIR, the victim resides with her family at Mulund Check Naka in Mulund West and works at an electronics showroom on Javer Road. She previously lived in Yogi Hills, Mulund West, where she became acquainted with the accused. The two entered into a relationship in 2024.

History of Harassment

However, due to frequent disputes and alleged harassment, she ended the relationship in December 2025. Since the breakup, Gode had allegedly been stalking the woman on her daily commute. Investigations revealed that the accused frequently followed the victim to her workplace in a desperate attempt to force her back into the relationship.

Police Register Case

The Mulund police have registered a case against Purab Gode under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

