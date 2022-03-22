Thane district collector office to provide legal help to 45 orphan children through 'Lok-Adalat'

The Thane collector office said that it is organising the 'Lok-Adalat' on March 23, a program that will help the kids who lost their parents during the pandemic, have their rights, government benefits and property, farming land and documents transferred to their name which will help them in future.

Mahendra Gaikwad, District Women and Child Development Officer said they have a list of 45 kids who lost their parents during the pandemic.

Gaikwad said the program will be held in presence of a Chief Justice, officials from Maharashtra State Legal service authority, District Women and Child Development officials and volunteers from non-government organisation Samatol foundation who are helping in the process.

"We have a list of 45 kids who lost both of their parents. The Central and state governments had decided to help the kids for their education and taken responsibility to brighten their future," said Gaikwad.

Under the guidance of Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar, a district-level action force has also been formed to help these kids. The force will assist kids in getting all the benefits and convenience for their future. Narvekar had asked the action force to give guidance and assist these kids in legal terms.

Gaikwad claims many of these kids have their farmland and property in their villages across Maharashtra. "We will get the documents in their name. Also, will help them with getting all the benefits ordered by the government for kids who lost their parents. We are taking help from volunteers of the Samatol foundation. Accordingly, we will assign volunteers and officials who will counsel and guide the kids in all the aspects and see that they brighten their future," added Gaikwad.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:04 PM IST