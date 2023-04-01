Thane district collector appeals people not to fall prey to fake websites issuing birth & death certificates | FPJ

Thane: Thane district collector Ashok Shingare has appealed to the people of Thane district not to fall prey to the fake websites issuing birth and death certificates. He has asked people to use government website crsorgi.gov.in for obtaining the documents.

This comes amid rumours being spread regarding the distribution of birth and death certificates through multiple public channels. The private organisations for the certification work are creating many fake websites and charging arbitrary fees from common people.

Meeting held to prevent frauds

A meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Thane district collector Ashok Shingare to prevent such fraud. Present during the meeting of the birth and death registration committee were Manuj Jindal, chief executive officer of Thane Zilla parishad, and district health officer Dr Gangadhar Parge as member secretary.

The circular received from the central and state governments regarding birth and death registration was discussed during the meeting. The district collector expected the zilla parishad to take appropriate steps for this important work and to convey information to the common citizens.Ashok Shingare said, "In some places in the country, fake websites of birth and death certificates are being created and through that, birth and death certificates are being issued. It has been informed the central government that the common people are being cheated.

Certificate frauds

Rumours are being spread among people regarding the distribution of birth and death certificates through many public channels. Private organizations have created other websites for birth and death certificate processing. These certificates are provided by collecting payment or fees from the general public. Fraudulent certificates are being issued from CRSORGIGOOVI.IN, CRSRGIIN, BIRTHDEATHONLINE.COM.

The registrar has been informed about putting up notice boards in the facade so that the citizens do not use these websites."Shingare further added, "The district health officer and the district registrar should mention the name of the city and village in which the birth took place in the jail or prison instead of mentioning the place of birth as prison or jail in the birth register of boys and girls born in the jail."