Thane: Dehydrated nilgai rescued in Murbad by NGO and villagers

Dehydrated nilgai rescued in Murbad by NGO and villagers | FPJ/Sherine Raj

An adult Nilgai was found in a dehydrated condition on Monday morning near the Murbad town in Thane district. After spotting the animal, which seemed in a state of shock, locals alerted the Forest Department. Subsequently, it was rescued with the help of NGO Ashwamedh Pratishthan and villagers, and shifted to a transit treatment center by the RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare).

๐—”๐—ป๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜ ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—น๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ถ๐˜๐˜€ ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜† ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ

The animal was dehydrated and shocked. It might have lost its way in search of water or while trying to run away from a predator, said RAWW founder Pawan Sharma. It was soon treated, stabilised and kept under observation, he added.

Nilgai rescued in Murbad, Thane | FPJ/Sherine Raj

๐—ฆ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜† ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐˜‚๐—น๐—ฎ๐—ฟ ๐—ฝ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฐ๐—น๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ด๐—ฒ

โ€œThe animal โ€“ which is the largest antelope of Asia โ€“ will either be released into wild if we manage to find its nearest suitable habitat or shifted to Sanjay Gandhi National Park which has provisions for Nilgai,โ€ Sharma said. According to him, such instances would be now quite often owing to the rising temperatures and unpredictable climatic conditions around wildlife habitats. โ€œWe will be closely monitoring such areas and be prepared for conducting rescues,โ€ he said.

Nilgais also known as blue bulls are found in several parts of the country, it is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act which criminalises their poaching and consumption of meat.