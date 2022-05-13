e-Paper Get App
Gwalior: Herd of Nilgai creates ruckus at Maharajpur Airbase; authorities send proposal to centre to kill them

FP News Service | Updated on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 05:16 PM IST

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A herd of Nilgai created a ruckus at Maharajpur Airbase, Gwalior on Friday. According to reports, around 150 Nilgais were rushed to the Airbase following which the Airforce authority wrote a letter to the forest department.

Officials of both the departments held a meeting and they decided to kill them. The authorities also sent a proposal to the centre for the same.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO, Gwalior) Brijesh Srivastava has said that the Nilgais can be caught in residential areas. But the runway is an open area and they cannot be caught. In such a situation, a strong boundary wall should be constructed around the runway. Even if the issue does not resolve, then they have to be killed by taking special permission from the government.

Killing Nilgai is, however, not allowed in the state, but the matter is related to national security, so the proposal has been sent to the central government regarding this. Action will be taken on the basis of the instructions received from the centre, Shrivastava added.

