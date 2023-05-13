Thane: Dead body of 50-yr-old man found at residence in Kopri area | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) officer in Thane informed that the dead body of a 50-year-old man was discovered at his residence in Kopri, Thane, on Saturday around 5:30 pm.

Avinash Sawant, Chief of RDMC Thane, stated, "We received information at the disaster management cell room on Saturday around 5:30 pm regarding the dead body of a man at his residence in Vasant Patil Chawl, Maithili Park, in the Kopri area of Thane (East). The man has been identified as Ravindra More, and he used to live alone at his residence."

Kopri police investigating case

Sawant further added, "Upon receiving the information, the RDMC team, along with the Thane Fire Brigade and personnel from Kopri Police Station, promptly reached the scene with a rescue vehicle and an ambulance. The fire brigade team removed More's body from the house and transferred him to the government hospital in Thane."

"We handed over the body to the Kopri police for further legal procedures. The Kopri police are currently investigating the matter," Sawant informed.