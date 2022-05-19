Thane: Daughter of Zilla Parishad teacher selected as assistant scientist at ICMR

Thane: Shahapur district's Dr.Bhavika Moreshwar Umwane has been selected for the post of assistant scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). She is being lauded in Thane district from various corners for her achievement.

Bhavika achieved success in the examination conducted for the post of scientist conducted by the Public Service Commission.

Bhavika stays 35 km away from Shahapur in Shakharpada village. She completed her education till class 10th from Archana English School and her 11th and 12th standard education from Khade College.

Moreshwar Umwane, father of Bhavika, works as a teacher in a primary school in Shahapur of Zilla Parishad.

Her father while speaking with the media said, "Bhavika had started practice for competitive examination from the very beginning. After passing the NEET Exam she completed her degree at a college in the city in 2019. She gave the examination for the post of scientist of Public Service Commission. She bagged second place in it and for this she is being praised all over Shahapur. She has been now selected as an assistant scientist at the Bhubaneswar Institute of Medical Research (ICMR), Orissa. She has been earlier selected for research in the United States and Japan. However, due to financial constraints, it was not possible for her to go abroad."

"Earlier in February Bhavika's mother was diagnosed with cancer. However, Bhavika went ahead and gave an interview and was selected as an assistant scientist," concluded Moreshwar Umwane.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 06:59 AM IST