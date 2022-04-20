COVID-19: 'Don't think this is 4th wave, no new variant has emerged so far', says Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar, former ICMR head scientist

Dr. Raman R Gangakhedkar, former head scientist of epidemiology & communicable disease at ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), on Wednesday said he doesn't think that the fourth wave of coronavirus has emerged.

"I don't think this is the 4th wave. The entire world continues to witness BA.2 variant affect people across the world. Some of us have misunderstood mandatory use of a mask which has been withdrawn means no fear of acquiring infection," Dr. Raman R Gangakhedkar said.

The former ICMR head scientist said no new variant has emerged so far, however, he urged everyone to wear masks.

"No new variant has emerged so far. Those who are older, those who have not taken vaccines, those who have got infected so far, need to remember to use a face mask," he said.

His comments come in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators.

Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its meeting, also decided not to shut schools, but chose to come up with a a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts.

The government is expected to issue an official order regarding the mandatory use of masks soon.

Sources said authorities have been asked to keep a close watch on social gatherings and ramp up testing in the national capital.

They said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is closely monitoring the situation.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh COVID-19 cases.

The health department said 632 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday and the positivity rate was 4.42 per cent.

The city had on Monday recorded 501 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 7.72 per cent.

(With PTI inputs)

