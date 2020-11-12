Thane crime watch: Husband stabs wife and commits suicide after a quarrel in Taloja

A 28-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife with a knife and hit with a hammer and committed suicide on Thursday morning in Navade village in Taloja. The exact reason is not known for his act, however, a family quarrel is believed to be the prime reason. The body of the man was later found along the railway track.

Police said that the injured woman has been admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, and her condition is said to be critical. The family was residing at Neelkamal Sai Dutta Krupa building in Navade village in Taloja Phase two.

Kashinath Chavan, senior police inspector from Taloja police station, said that the police received a call around 8.30 am about the incident. When the police reached the site, the woman identified as Archana Durgande, 25, was lying in a pool of blood. She was taken to MGM hospital with the help of locals and her condition is critical.

“The husband identified as Ganesh Durgande stabbed his wife and also hit with a hammer after a quarrel,” said Chavan. He added that he used to work in a private company in Taloja.

Arvind Mhatre, a corporator of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) said that he got a call around 8.30 am about the incident, following which he informed the police and also reached the spot. “The woman was unconscious and lying in a pool of blood,” said Mhatre.

He added that there was a little movement in the body of the woman. “We did waste time for an ambulance which was taking time to come. With police permission, we took her to MGM Hospital,” said Mhatre. He added that, when we were taking the woman to the hospital, we got to know that her husband Ganesh was running towards the railway track. Later, the railway police found the body of Ganesh near Navade railway station on Panvel-Diva section.